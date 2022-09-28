Casper Ruud - Nicolás Jarry

C. Ruud vs N. Jarry | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
from 23:00
Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking2
  • ATP points5850
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking111
  • ATP points479
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight87kg

