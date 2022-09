Tennis

Highlights: Yoshihito Nishioka upsets Britain's Dan Evans to reach second round of Korea Open in Seoul

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Yoshihito Nishioka upsets Britain's Dan Evans to reach the second round of the Korea Open in Seoul. Nishioka maintained his unbeaten record against the British player with a 6-2 7-6(3) victory over the fifth-seed from Birmingham. The Japanese World No. 56 produced a very fine performance.

00:01:24, 6 hours ago