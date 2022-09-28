Kaichi Uchida - Cameron Norrie
K. Uchida vs C. Norrie | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
K. Uchida
C. Norrie (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
KaichiUchida
Japan
- ATP ranking163
- ATP points328
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3550
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Recent matches
K. Uchida
C. Norrie
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040