Taylor Fritz - Mackenzie McDonald
T. Fritz vs M. McDonald | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
T. Fritz (3)
M. McDonald
from 23:00
Players Overview
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points3055
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking82
- ATP points635
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
T. Fritz
M. McDonald
