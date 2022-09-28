Taylor Fritz - Mackenzie McDonald

T. Fritz vs M. McDonald | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
T. Fritz (3)
T. Fritz (3)
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 23:00
Players Overview

Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3055
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking82
  • ATP points635
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

T. Fritz

M. McDonald

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

