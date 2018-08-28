ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Semifinal

A.Mannarino VS A.Ramos

28 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Center Court
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Albert Ramos

ATP Zhuhai - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Adrian Mannarino
Adrian
Mannarino
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
59
Albert Ramos
Albert
Ramos
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
46
