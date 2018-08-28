ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Semifinal
A.Mannarino VS A.Ramos
28 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Albert Ramos
ATP Zhuhai - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
78
7
Z.Zhang
66
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
5
2
A.Mannarino
✓
7
6
View more matches
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more