ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Final

A.Mannarino VS A.De Minaur

29 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Center Court
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Alex De Minaur

ATP Zhuhai - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Adrian Mannarino
Adrian
Mannarino
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
59
Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
31
