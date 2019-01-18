ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Final
A.Mannarino VS A.De Minaur
29 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Alex De Minaur
ATP Zhuhai - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
78
7
Z.Zhang
66
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
View more matches
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more