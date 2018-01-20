ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
A.Mannarino VS Z.Zhang
23 September 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Ze Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
5
2
A.Mannarino
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans
✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
✓
78
6
A.Mannarino
66
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
Ze
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Zhang
63
4
T.Daniel
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
3
79
6
Z.Zhang
6
67
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
2
3
R.Harrison
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
1
3
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
✓
7
77
Z.Zhang
5
63
