ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final

A.De Minaur VS B.Coric

27 September 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Borna Coric

ATP Zhuhai - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
View more matches
Borna Coric
Borna
Coric
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Andy Murray falls to Alex Di Minaur at Zhuhai Championships

ATP Zhuhai
26/09/2019

Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur

Montreal Masters
07/08/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer sets up Dubai final with Stefanos Tsitsipas in quest for 100th title

ATP Dubai
01/03/2019

Tennis news - Lucas Pouille sets up quarter-final with Milos Raonic after knocking out Borna Coric

Australian Open
21/01/2019