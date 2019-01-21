ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final
A.De Minaur VS B.Coric
27 September 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Borna Coric
ATP Zhuhai - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
2
6
K.Nishikori
2
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
View more matches
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Wu
3
3
B.Coric
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
6
5
3
B.Coric
✓
3
7
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
A
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
View more matches
