ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

A.De Minaur VS J.Millman

24 September 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - John Millman

ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
94
Previous matches
