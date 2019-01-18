ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
A.De Minaur VS J.Millman
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - John Millman
ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
2
6
K.Nishikori
2
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking94
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson
✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
R.Haase
3
4
J.Millman
✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman
✓
65
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
4
