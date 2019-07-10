ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Semifinal

A.De Minaur VS R.Bautista

28 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Roberto Bautista

ATP Zhuhai - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
31
Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
