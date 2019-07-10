ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Semifinal
A.De Minaur VS R.Bautista
28 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Center Court
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Roberto Bautista
ATP Zhuhai - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
2
6
K.Nishikori
2
4
6
3
View more matches
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
View more matches
