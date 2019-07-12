ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Seppi VS R.Bautista
27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Roberto Bautista
ATP Zhuhai - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andreas
Seppi
Seppi
Italy
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age35
ATP ranking74
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
65
1
A.Seppi
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Berdych
✓
6
3
6
A.Seppi
1
6
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
4
6
6
5
1
G.Pella
✓
6
4
4
7
6
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista
✓
6
3
6
