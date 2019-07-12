ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Seppi VS R.Bautista

27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Hengqin Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Roberto Bautista

ATP Zhuhai - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
74
Previous matches
Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
Previous matches
