ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final
B.Coric VS ...
27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Borna Coric - ...
ATP Zhuhai - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Borna Coric and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Wu
3
3
B.Coric
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
6
5
3
B.Coric
✓
3
7
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
A
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
View more matches
