ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Result
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
6
0
24 September 2019Center Court
Match
LIVE - Casper Ruud - Miomir Kecmanovic

ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorwayNorway
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir
Kecmanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
48
Previous matches
