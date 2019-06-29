ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Result
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
24 September 2019Center Court
LIVE - Casper Ruud - Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
6
5
3
B.Coric
✓
3
7
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
6
S.Caruso
3
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson
✓
6
77
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi
✓
713
62
77
3
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
