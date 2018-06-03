ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
D.Džumhur
1
M.Cecchinato
•
3
24 September 2019Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Damir Džumhur - Marco Cecchinato
ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Damir Džumhur and Marco Cecchinato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Damir
Džumhur
Džumhur
Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
ATP ranking86
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
5
6
1
A
D.Džumhur
✓
7
3
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
E.Benchetrit
6
2
3
0
D.Džumhur
✓
4
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
View more matches
Marco
Cecchinato
Cecchinato
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age26
ATP ranking67
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
✓
77
78
2
3
77
M.Cecchinato
63
66
6
6
62
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman
✓
65
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
65
6
6
M.Cecchinato
77
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
6
65
4
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
77
6
View more matches
