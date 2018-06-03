ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Live
D.Džumhur
1
M.Cecchinato
3
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Damir Džumhur - Marco Cecchinato

ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Damir Džumhur and Marco Cecchinato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Damir Džumhur
Damir
Džumhur
Bosnia & HerzegovinaBosnia & Herzegovina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
86
Previous matches
Marco Cecchinato
Marco
Cecchinato
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
67
Previous matches
