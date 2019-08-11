ATP Zhuhai
Singles | Quarter-final
G.Monfils VS A.Ramos
27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
View more matches
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
A.Ramos
6
1
View more matches
