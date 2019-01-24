ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

S.Kwon VS L.Pouille

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Soonwoo Kwon - Lucas Pouille

ATP Zhuhai - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Soonwoo Kwon and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Soonwoo Kwon
Soonwoo
Kwon
KoreaKorea
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
81
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
26
