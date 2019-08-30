ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

N.Kyrgios VS A.Seppi

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Nick Kyrgios - Andreas Seppi

ATP Zhuhai - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nick Kyrgios and Andreas Seppi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nick Kyrgios
Nick
Kyrgios
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
27
Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
74
