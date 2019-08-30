ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
N.Kyrgios VS A.Seppi
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Nick Kyrgios - Andreas Seppi
ATP Zhuhai - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nick Kyrgios and Andreas Seppi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nick
Kyrgios
Kyrgios
Australia
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age24
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Rublev
✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
4
2
4
N.Kyrgios
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios
✓
6
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov
✓
63
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
View more matches
Andreas
Seppi
Seppi
Italy
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age35
ATP ranking74
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Berdych
✓
6
3
6
A.Seppi
1
6
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
4
6
6
5
1
G.Pella
✓
6
4
4
7
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
✓
6
68
6
6
N.Jarry
3
710
1
2
ATP Antalya
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
6
4
4
B.Tomic
✓
4
6
6
View more matches
