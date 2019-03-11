ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
P.Gojowczyk VS C.Norrie
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Peter Gojowczyk - Cameron Norrie
ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Peter
Gojowczyk
Gojowczyk
Germany
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age30
ATP ranking89
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
4
6
K.Edmund
3
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
M.Raonic
4
4
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
6
View more matches
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking68
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
64
4
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
7
7
C.Norrie
5
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie
✓
77
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more