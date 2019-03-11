ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

P.Gojowczyk VS C.Norrie

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
LIVE - Peter Gojowczyk - Cameron Norrie

ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Peter Gojowczyk
Peter
Gojowczyk
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
89
Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
68
