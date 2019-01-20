ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Bautista
23 September 2019Hengqin Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Roberto Bautista - ...
ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista
✓
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
66
3
R.Bautista
✓
78
6
