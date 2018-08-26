ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
2
6
6
24 September 2019Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Steve Johnson - Pablo Andújar

ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Steve Johnson and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Steve Johnson
Steve
Johnson
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
95
Previous matches
View more matches
Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
52
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open news - Gael Monfils storms past Pablo Andujar to reach quarters

US Open
03/09/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Kei Nishikori racks up milestones at Wimbledon

Wimbledon men
06/07/2019

Benoit Paire coasts to Grand Prix Hassan II final victory over Pablo Andujar

ATP Marrakech
14/04/2019

Medvedev beats Johnson for Winston-Salem title

ATP Winston-Salem
26/08/2018