ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
✓
2
6
6
24 September 2019Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Steve Johnson - Pablo Andújar
ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Steve Johnson and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Steve
Johnson
Johnson
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age29
ATP ranking95
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios
✓
6
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
B.Paire
✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson
✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson
✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson
✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
View more matches
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more