ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

T.Ito VS D.Wu

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
LIVE - Tatsuma Ito - Di Wu

ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tatsuma Ito and Di Wu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tatsuma Ito
Tatsuma
Ito
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
139
Previous matches
Di Wu
Di
Wu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches
