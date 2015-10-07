ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
T.Ito VS D.Wu
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
LIVE - Tatsuma Ito - Di Wu
ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tatsuma Ito and Di Wu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tatsuma
Ito
Ito
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age31
ATP ranking139
Previous matches
Indian Wells Masters
Singles
1st Round
T.Ito
3
5
J.Donaldson
✓
6
7
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Ito
5
1
68
D.Evans
✓
7
6
710
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
T.Ito
6
5
65
T.Daniel
✓
2
7
77
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Ito
4
4
B.Fratangelo
✓
6
6
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
✓
6
3
6
T.Ito
3
6
3
Di
Wu
Wu
China
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age28
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
D.Wu
2
2
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Wu
2
1
S.Johnson
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
62
2
D.Wu
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Wu
4
2
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Wu
5
1
T.Fritz
✓
7
6
