ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

T.Sandgren VS A.Murray

24 September 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Andy Murray

ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tennys Sandgren and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tennys Sandgren
Tennys
Sandgren
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
69
Previous matches
View more matches
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray defeated in Challenger event third round

29/08/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray to drop down to play ATP Challenger event

22/08/2019

Andy Murray loses Winston-Salem singles opener – ‘Maybe I need to play a level down’

ATP Winston-Salem
20/08/2019