ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
T.Sandgren VS A.Murray
24 September 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Andy Murray
ATP Zhuhai - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tennys Sandgren and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age28
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
4
4
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
65
64
6
A.Murray
4
4
77
77
2
ATP Brisbane
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
A.Murray
5
2
ATP Brisbane
Singles
1st Round
J.Duckworth
3
4
A.Murray
✓
6
6
