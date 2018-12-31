ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Nishioka VS A.Ramos
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Albert Ramos
ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
6
M.Giron
6
4
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin
✓
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Nishikori
62
4
Y.Nishioka
✓
77
6
View more matches
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
A.Ramos
6
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
C.Ruud
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
J.Chardy
3
4
View more matches
