ATP Zhuhai
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Nishioka VS A.Ramos

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Albert Ramos

ATP Zhuhai - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
58
Previous matches
Albert Ramos
Albert
Ramos
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
46
Previous matches
