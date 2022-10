Tennis

Highlights: Holger Rune through to ATP Sofia final after two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner retires

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Holger Rune goes through to the ATP Sofia final after two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner has to retire. Already a break down in the deciding set, Sinner twisted his ankle in the sixth game and dropped serve in the next before calling it a day at 5-7 6-4 5-2 down.

00:01:37, 33 minutes ago