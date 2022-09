Tennis

Highlights: Ilya Ivashka upsets third seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach Sofia Open quarter-finals

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Ilya Ivashka upsets the third seed, Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the Sofia Open quarter-finals. Dimitrov, who won his home championship in 2017 in his only previous appearance, was broken twice in the first set and saved two match points at 5-6 in the second.

00:01:03, an hour ago