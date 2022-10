Tennis

Highlights: Marc-Andrea Huesler into maiden ATP Tour final after knocking out fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Marc-Andrea Huesler advanced to his maiden ATP Tour final following a straight sets win over fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti at the Sofia Open on Saturday. The world No. 95 will meet two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune in Sunday's final.

00:01:29, an hour ago