Highlights: Marc-Andrea Huesler wins first ATP Tour title after victory over Holger Rune in Sofia Open final

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Marc-Andrea Huesler wins his first ATP Tour title after a very fine victory over Holger Rune in the Sofia Open final. The 26-year-old late bloomer from Zurich battled past the richly-talented Dane in straight sets, 6-4 7-6(8), to claim his maiden singles title with a real flourish in a tense tie-break.

00:01:42, 2 hours ago