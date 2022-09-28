Grigor Dimitrov - Ilya Ivashka

G. Dimitrov vs I. Ivashka | Sofia
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
G. Dimitrov (3)
G. Dimitrov (3)
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
from 16:00
Players Overview

Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1730
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight80kg
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking71
  • ATP points705
  • Age28
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

G. Dimitrov

I. Ivashka

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

