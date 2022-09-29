Lorenzo Sonego - Holger Rune
L. Sonego vs H. Rune | Sofia
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 29.09.2022 | Center Court
Completed
L. Sonego
77
4
3
H. Rune (5)
61
6
6
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking45
- ATP points985
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1336
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Sonego
H. Rune
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040