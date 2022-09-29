Lorenzo Sonego - Holger Rune

L. Sonego vs H. Rune | Sofia
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 29.09.2022 | Center Court
Completed
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
77
4
3
H. Rune (5)
H. Rune (5)
61
6
6
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking45
  • ATP points985
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1336
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Sonego

H. Rune

