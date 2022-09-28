Oscar Otte - Kamil Majchrzak

O. Otte vs K. Majchrzak | Sofia
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Arena Armeec
Not started
O. Otte (8)
O. Otte (8)
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
from 23:00
Players Overview

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points875
  • Age29
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Kamil-Majchrzak-headshot
KamilMajchrzak
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking119
  • ATP points457
  • Age26
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

O. Otte

K. Majchrzak

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Oscar Otte vs Kamil Majchrzak

ATP Sofia - 28 September 2022

Follow the ATP Sofia Tennis match between Oscar Otte and Kamil Majchrzak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 September 2022.

