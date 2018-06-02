ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
A.Vatutin VS M.Fucsovics
18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Alexey Vatutin - Márton Fucsovics
ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexey Vatutin and Márton Fucsovics live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexey
Vatutin
Vatutin
Russia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
ATP ranking197
Previous matches
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin
4
66
4
C.Moutet✓
6
78
6
ATP Barcelona
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo✓
7
5
6
A.Vatutin
5
7
3
ATP Marrakech
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Vatutin
4
7
3
P.Andújar✓
6
5
6
ATP Marrakech
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos
64
2
A.Vatutin✓
77
6
ATP Marrakech
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin✓
3
6
6
J.Struff
6
3
2
View more matches
Márton
Fucsovics
Fucsovics
Hungary
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age27
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili✓
3
6
6
3
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie✓
5
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
78
4
4
A.Ramos✓
66
6
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem✓
7
6
M.Fucsovics
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
0
M.Fucsovics✓
6
6
View more matches
