ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

A.Vatutin VS M.Fucsovics

18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Sibur Arena
LIVE - Alexey Vatutin - Márton Fucsovics

ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexey Vatutin and Márton Fucsovics live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexey Vatutin
Alexey
Vatutin
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
197
Márton Fucsovics
Márton
Fucsovics
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
66
