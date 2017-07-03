ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
C.Ruud VS A.Bublik
18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Casper Ruud - Alexander Bublik
ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
C.Ruud
5
4
A.Ramos✓
7
6
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
2
6
7
3
6
S.Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe✓
6
77
A.Bublik
1
65
