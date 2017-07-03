ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

C.Ruud VS A.Bublik

18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Sibur Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Casper Ruud - Alexander Bublik

ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorwayNorway
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
View more matches
Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019: Roger Federer battles past Ruud to reach last 16 in historic win

Roland-Garros men
31/05/2019

Wimbledon 2017: Aljaz Bedene wins epic battle with Ivo Karlovic

Wimbledon
03/07/2017

Andy Murray crushes Alexander Bublik in first round to allay injury fears

Wimbledon
04/07/2017
play
Video

Highlights: Damir Dzumhur fights back to seal first ATP title against Fabio Fognini

ATP St. Petersburg
24/09/2017