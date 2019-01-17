ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final
C.Ruud VS B.Coric
20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Casper Ruud - Borna Coric
ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
6
S.Caruso
3
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson
✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
View more matches
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
G.Dimitrov
✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
79
6
6
E.Donskoy
67
3
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
2
1
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
View more matches
