ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Ruud VS S.Caruso

19 September 2019 Starting from 14:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Casper Ruud - Salvatore Caruso

ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Salvatore Caruso live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorwayNorway
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
View more matches
Salvatore Caruso
Salvatore
Caruso
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
114
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 - Novak Djokovic coasts into last-16 after beating Salvatore Caruso

Roland-Garros men
01/06/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer battles past Ruud to reach last 16 in historic win

Roland-Garros men
31/05/2019
play
Video

Highlights: Damir Dzumhur fights back to seal first ATP title against Fabio Fognini

ATP St. Petersburg
24/09/2017
play
Video

Freestyler Stefan Bojic thrills St Petersburg crowd

ATP St. Petersburg
22/09/2017