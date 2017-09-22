ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Ruud VS S.Caruso
19 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Casper Ruud - Salvatore Caruso
ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Salvatore Caruso live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson
✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
View more matches
Salvatore
Caruso
Caruso
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age26
ATP ranking114
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Caruso
✓
2
6
6
T.Fabbiano
6
3
3
ATP Umag
Singles
Semifinal
D.Lajovic
✓
7
0
S.Caruso
5
0
A
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Bagnis
4
0
S.Caruso
✓
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
S.Caruso
✓
6
3
6
B.Coric
2
6
1
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
5
0
S.Caruso
✓
7
6
View more matches
