ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final

D.Medvedev VS A.Rublev

20 September 2019 Starting from 17:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Andrey Rublev

ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Previous matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
38
Previous matches
