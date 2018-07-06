ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

D.Sela VS R.Berankis

17 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 1
LIVE - Dudi Sela - Ricardas Berankis

ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dudi Sela and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dudi Sela
Dudi
Sela
IsraelIsrael
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
146
Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
63
