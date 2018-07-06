ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
D.Sela VS R.Berankis
17 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
LIVE - Dudi Sela - Ricardas Berankis
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dudi Sela and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dudi
Sela
Sela
Israel
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age34
ATP ranking146
Previous matches
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Johnson✓
6
6
D.Sela
2
3
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
D.Sela✓
78
64
6
I.Karlovic
66
77
2
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
B.Tomic
3
6
2
D.Sela✓
6
1
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
3
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
French Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
63
3
1
E.Ymer✓
77
6
6
View more matches
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
64
3
3
J.Tsonga✓
77
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
6
4
3
R.Berankis✓
77
6
6
View more matches
