ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov VS ...
20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - ...
ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
View more matches
