ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

E.Donskoy VS M.Viola

17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Evgeny Donskoy - Matteo Viola

ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Evgeny Donskoy and Matteo Viola live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Evgeny Donskoy
Evgeny
Donskoy
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
118
Previous matches
View more matches
Matteo Viola
Matteo
Viola
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
218
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

play
Video

Highlights: Thiem downs Donskoy in Doha

ATP Doha
01/01/2018

Marin Cilic easily beats Evgeny Donskoy to reach round three, Mardy Fish bows out

US Open
03/09/2015
play
Video

Highlights: Damir Dzumhur fights back to seal first ATP title against Fabio Fognini

ATP St. Petersburg
24/09/2017
play
Video

Freestyler Stefan Bojic thrills St Petersburg crowd

ATP St. Petersburg
22/09/2017