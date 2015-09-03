ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
E.Donskoy VS M.Viola
17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Evgeny Donskoy - Matteo Viola
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Evgeny Donskoy and Matteo Viola live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Evgeny
Donskoy
Donskoy
Russia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age29
ATP ranking118
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric✓
79
6
6
E.Donskoy
67
3
0
ATP Montpellier
Singles
1st Round
B.Paire✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
E.Donskoy
4
68
62
F.Krajinovic✓
6
710
77
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
77
4
1
65
E.Donskoy✓
65
6
6
77
ATP Pune
Singles
2nd Round
E.Donskoy
4
5
I.Karlovic✓
6
7
Matteo
Viola
Viola
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking218
Previous matches
ATP Stuttgart
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon✓
6
6
M.Viola
0
3
ATP Barcelona
Singles
1st Round
M.Viola
4
3
A.Golubev✓
6
6
ATP Kuala Lumpur
Singles
2nd Round
D.Ferrer✓
6
6
M.Viola
2
3
ATP Kuala Lumpur
Singles
1st Round
S.Devvarman
3
3
M.Viola✓
6
6
ATP Bogota
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Viola
6
3
2
V.Pospisil✓
3
6
6
