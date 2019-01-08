ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
I.Ivashka VS A.Rublev
17 September 2019 Starting from 17:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Ilya Ivashka - Andrey Rublev
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ilya Ivashka and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ilya
Ivashka
Ivashka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking135
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Kokkinakis✓
6
710
64
6
I.Ivashka
3
68
77
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
I.Ivashka
3
66
G.Monfils✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino✓
77
6
I.Ivashka
63
3
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
U.Humbert✓
7
3
6
I.Ivashka
5
6
2
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Rublev✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
