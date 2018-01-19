ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

J.Tipsarevic VS D.Džumhur

17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Janko Tipsarevic - Damir Džumhur

ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Janko Tipsarevic and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Janko Tipsarevic
Janko
Tipsarevic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
250
Previous matches
Damir Džumhur
Damir
Džumhur
Bosnia & HerzegovinaBosnia & Herzegovina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
86
Previous matches
