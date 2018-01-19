ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
J.Tipsarevic VS D.Džumhur
17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Janko Tipsarevic - Damir Džumhur
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Janko Tipsarevic and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Janko
Tipsarevic
Tipsarevic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age35
ATP ranking250
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla✓
3
6
77
6
J.Tipsarevic
6
1
65
1
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
5
6
0
R.Albot✓
7
2
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
K.Anderson✓
6
65
6
6
J.Tipsarevic
4
77
1
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic✓
6
62
6
5
6
Y.Nishioka
4
77
2
7
2
ATP Antalya
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran✓
6
78
J.Tipsarevic
0
66
View more matches
Damir
Džumhur
Džumhur
Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
ATP ranking86
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
E.Benchetrit
6
2
3
0
D.Džumhur✓
4
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur✓
65
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin✓
7
6
D.Džumhur
5
2
View more matches
