ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
J.Sousa VS J.Kovalík
18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - João Sousa - Jozef Kovalík
ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Jozef Kovalík live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
6
3
4
R.Haase✓
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
6
3
2
D.Shapovalov✓
2
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sousa
6
1
2
C.Stebe✓
3
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
6
3
5
J.Sousa✓
4
6
7
View more matches
Jozef
Kovalík
Kovalík
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking206
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene✓
6
6
7
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík✓
61
6
6
G.García-López
77
2
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
63
4
J.Sousa✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
1
3
1
R.Haase✓
6
6
6
View more matches
