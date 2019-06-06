ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Sousa VS K.Khachanov
19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - João Sousa - Karen Khachanov
ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
J.Kovalík
2
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
6
3
4
R.Haase
✓
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
6
3
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sousa
6
1
2
C.Stebe
✓
3
6
6
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille
✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov
✓
63
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
K.Khachanov
1
66
D.Medvedev
✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
