ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Sousa VS K.Khachanov

19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - João Sousa - Karen Khachanov

ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
View more matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets and calls umpire 'a tool' in angry defeat in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
15/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Rafa Nadal rolls over Joao Sousa to reach the last eight

Wimbledon men
08/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Dan Evans suffers five-set heartbreak as Joao Sousa progresses

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

French Open 2019 - Dominic Thiem thumps Karen Khachanov to reach last four

Roland-Garros
06/06/2019