ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
L.Rosol VS E.Gerasimov
17 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
LIVE - Lukáš Rosol - Egor Gerasimov
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lukáš Rosol and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lukáš
Rosol
Rosol
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age34
ATP ranking145
Previous matches
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris✓
6
4
2
6
6
L.Rosol
1
6
6
1
2
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
L.Rosol
2
4
R.Haase✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
5
K.Khachanov✓
6
7
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol✓
6
4
6
M.Berrettini
3
6
4
ATP Geneva
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
6
3
S.Johnson✓
6
4
6
View more matches
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov✓
7
77
77
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
ATP Dubai
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
3
1
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
6
ATP Dubai
Singles
1st Round
E.Gerasimov✓
77
77
R.Haase
62
65
View more matches
