ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Fucsovics VS B.Coric

19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Borna Coric

ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Márton Fucsovics
Márton
Fucsovics
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
66
Borna Coric
Borna
Coric
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
15
