ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Fucsovics VS B.Coric
19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Borna Coric
ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Márton
Fucsovics
Fucsovics
Hungary
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age27
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin
5
1
M.Fucsovics
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
78
4
4
A.Ramos
✓
66
6
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
7
6
M.Fucsovics
5
1
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
A
G.Dimitrov
✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
79
6
6
E.Donskoy
67
3
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
2
1
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
