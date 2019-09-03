ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Berrettini VS E.Gerasimov
20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Egor Gerasimov
ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
View more matches
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
06/09/2019
US Open 2019 news - 'You can't expect an easy opponent,' warns Rafa Nadal ahead of Berrettini battle
US Open
04/09/2019
US Open 2019 news - Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach semis
US Open