ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Berrettini VS E.Gerasimov

20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Sibur Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Egor Gerasimov

ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches
Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
119
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal ends Matteo Berrettini dream and reaches US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - 'You can't expect an easy opponent,' warns Rafa Nadal ahead of Berrettini battle

US Open
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach semis

US Open
04/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Matteo Berrettini routs Andrey Rublev to reach last eight

US Open
03/09/2019