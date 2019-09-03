ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Berrettini VS R.Carballés
19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Roberto Carballés
ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Carballés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
View more matches
Roberto
Carballés
Carballés
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking77
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
7
M.Kližan
2
5
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Giron
2
6
3
R.Carballés
✓
6
2
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Carballés
6
64
61
L.Sonego
✓
2
77
77
View more matches
