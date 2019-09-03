ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Berrettini VS R.Carballés

19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Roberto Carballés

ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Carballés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches
Roberto Carballés
Roberto
Carballés
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
77
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal ends Matteo Berrettini dream and reaches US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - 'You can't expect an easy opponent,' warns Rafa Nadal ahead of Berrettini battle

US Open
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach semis

US Open
04/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Matteo Berrettini routs Andrey Rublev to reach last eight

US Open
03/09/2019