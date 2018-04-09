ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kukushkin VS J.Sinner
16 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Jannik Sinner
ATP St. Petersburg - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jannik Sinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking57
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
4
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
1
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking128
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Sousa
6
3
4
J.Sinner✓
1
6
6
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
J.Sinner
64
3
N.Jarry✓
77
6
ATP Lyon
Singles
1st Round
T.Lamasine✓
6
77
J.Sinner
0
65
