ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin VS J.Sousa
20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - João Sousa
ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking57
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
View more matches
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
J.Kovalík
2
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
6
3
4
R.Haase
✓
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
6
3
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
6
6
View more matches
