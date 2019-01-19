ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Kukushkin VS J.Sousa

20 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Sibur Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - João Sousa

ATP St. Petersburg - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
57
Previous matches
View more matches
João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 - Rafa Nadal rolls over Joao Sousa to reach the last eight

Wimbledon men
08/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Dan Evans suffers five-set heartbreak as Joao Sousa progresses

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

Tennis news - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Mikhail Kukushkin to win Marseille Open

ATP Marseille
24/02/2019

Australian Open - Kei Nishikori breezes past Joao Sousa to reach second week

Australian Open
19/01/2019