ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Berankis VS A.Rublev
19 September 2019 Starting from 17:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Andrey Rublev
ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
64
3
3
J.Tsonga
✓
77
6
6
View more matches
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
6
0
4
A.Rublev
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Rublev
✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
79
7
View more matches
