ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Berankis VS A.Rublev

19 September 2019 Starting from 17:30

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Andrey Rublev

ATP St. Petersburg - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
38
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 - Matteo Berrettini routs Andrey Rublev to reach last eight

US Open
03/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios labels line judge 'whistleblower' in defeat to Andrey Rublev

US Open
01/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios sent packing as Andrey Rublev reaches last 16

US Open
01/09/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden

Australian Open
15/01/2019