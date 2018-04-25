ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

R.Carballés VS M.Kližan

17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Roberto Carballés - Martin Kližan

ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Carballés and Martin Kližan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roberto Carballés
Roberto
Carballés
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
77
Previous matches
View more matches
Martin Kližan
Martin
Kližan
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
90
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic eases into US Open second round with masterful performance

US Open
26/08/2019

Nick Kyrgios in 'rigging' rant at Queen's

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Millennium Estoril Open by Roberto Carballes Baena

ATP Estoril
03/05/2018

Novak Djokovic downed by world no. 140 Martin Klizan in Barcelona, Rafa Nadal progresses

ATP Barcelona
25/04/2018