ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
R.Carballés VS M.Kližan
17 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Roberto Carballés - Martin Kližan
ATP St. Petersburg - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Carballés and Martin Kližan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Carballés
Carballés
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking77
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Giron
2
6
3
R.Carballés✓
6
2
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Carballés
6
64
61
L.Sonego✓
2
77
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés✓
3
6
6
H.Dellien
6
3
2
Martin
Kližan
Kližan
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking90
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic✓
6
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
65
77
64
M.Bachinger✓
77
65
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
66
7
6
M.Kližan
78
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Altmaier
2
2
M.Kližan✓
6
6
